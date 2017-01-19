Health & Family

January 19, 2017 4:11 PM

Dental clinic for low-income patients to open this year

A dental clinic will open later this year at the Charlotte Community Health Clinic thanks to a $350,000 grant from the Duke Endowment to Novant Health Foundation Presbyterian Medical Center.

The new clinic will provide services primarily for low-income and under-served patients at CCHC, a federally funded community health center in the Leon Levine Opportunity Center at the new Goodwill Opportunity Campus, 5301 Wilkinson Blvd.

Plans are to begin construction in February. The clinic will provide preventive, restorative and emergency dental services for people who typically don’t have access to dental care.

Karen Garloch

