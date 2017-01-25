Last week to enroll in 2017 health insurance through ACA

With one week left to sign up for 2017 health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, Legal Services of Southern Piedmont and its Get Covered Mecklenburg partners have scheduled enrollment events for local consumers. Open enrollment ends Jan. 31. Despite Republican proposals to repeal and replace the ACA, most experts say changes are not likely to affect 2017 coverage. Trained navigators are available for free, in-person assistance with enrollment at these events:
▪ Thursday: Jan. 26: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Renaissance West, 3610 Nobles Ave.
▪ Saturday: Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Children and Family Services Center, 601 E. Fifth St.
▪ Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Legal Services, 1431 Elizabeth Ave.
To schedule appointments: 855-733-3711 or www.getcoveredamerica.org/connector.
Karen Garloch: 704-358-5078, @kgarloch
Comments