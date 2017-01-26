Anonymous donor gives $1 million for kidney disease treatment, research at Levine Children’s Hospital

An anonymous donation of $1 million to Levine Children’s Hospital will be used for children’s kidney disease research and the creation of a Pediatric Nephrology Center of Excellence within Carolinas HealthCare System.
Dr. Susan Massengill, a pediatric nephrologist and director of the center, said the donation will boost the hospital system’s kidney disease research and help improve outcomes for young patients.
For seven consecutive years, the division of nephrology at Levine Children’s Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best for pediatric nephrology. Last year, the four-doctor team treated 5,000 patients and performed six kidney transplants, the most of any hospital in the Carolinas.
