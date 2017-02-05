Organ donation subject of Feb. 14 symposium

“Conversations of the Heart,” a symposium on the barriers to organ donation, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the multipurpose room on the third floor of the UNC Charlotte Student Union.
Speakers will include former NFL player and coach Sam Wyche, a heart transplant recipient; Anita Erwin, a nurse whose son became an organ donor; Dr. Carolina Rudisill, an associate professor from the London School of Economics; and Dr. Teri Brown, an associate professor from the University of South Carolina. Numerous local transplant recipients and donor family members will also attend.
Register at www.charlottebanks.org or contact Gloria Elliott, gdelliott@uncc.edu, 704-687-8365.
