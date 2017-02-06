Three top executives departing Carolinas HealthCare System

Dennis Phillips, an executive with Carolinas HealthCare System for 12 years, is leaving at the end of February – one of three top executives who’ve announced their departures since CEO Gene Woods replaced Michael Tarwater, who retired at the end of June.
Phillips, a hospital administrator for 42 years, was most recently executive vice president for the system’s Metro Group, including 14 hospitals in Charlotte and surrounding counties.
Two others who left late last year are Paul Franz, who had been with the system for more than 30 years, and John Knox, who served most recently as chief administrative officer.
Each of these three executives received more than $1 million in total compensation annually since 2010, according to publicly available reports.
Franz, who retired in December, was most recently executive vice president for the system’s Regional Group, including hospitals across the Carolinas. He was part of the team of administrators brought to Charlotte in the early 1980s by former CEO Harry Nurkin, whose tenure saw the transformation of a single charity hospital, then called Charlotte Memorial Hospital, into one of the largest public systems in the country, with multiple hospitals and health-care providers.
Prior to joining Carolinas HealthCare in 1996, Knox was a senior executive with Andersen Consulting, working with the healthcare industry. He had also been a practicing occupational therapist.
