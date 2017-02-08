Why does chocolate taste so good? Researcher will explain

As Valentine’s Day approaches, does anyone wonder why chocolate tastes so good?
That will be among the questions addressed at the next in a series of free “Appetite For Life” seminars sponsored by the UNC Nutrition Research Institute in Kannapolis. Robyn Amos-Kroohs, a postdoctoral fellow at the institute, will speak on “Craving Tasty Treats: Appetite and Food Reward in the Modern Environment” at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Restaurant 46, 101 West Ave., Kannapolis.
She’ll describe how cravings for “bad” foods ruin diets and explain several theories surrounding appetite and food choice. She’s involved in NRI research about appetite regulation and food choice in children with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. Register at www.uncnri.org.
Karen Garloch
Comments