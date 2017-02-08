Novant Health hires former state health chief

Rick Brajer, who served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services under former Gov. Pat McCrory, has accepted a position as senior vice president of business strategies for Novant Health.
In his new role, Brajer will support business imperatives and strategic acquisitions and partnerships for Novant, a Winston-Salem-based company which has 14 hospitals in three states, including four in Mecklenburg County.
Brajer was a a management consultant who had run several health care and diagnostic services companies before joining the state health department in 2015. At the state health department, Brajer replaced McCrory’s initial Health and Human Services secretary, Aldona Wos, who resigned after two-and-a-half sometimes tumultuous years.
Last month, Gov. Roy Cooper recently replaced Brajer with Dr. Mandy Cohen, who was mostly recently the chief operating officer and chief of staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
