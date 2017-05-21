A plastic bag with lifesaving potential

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

Local

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

North Carolina nurses came out strong for the NursesTakeDC conference in Washington, D.C. They petitioned for safer nurse-patient staffing ratios in order to provide better care and save lives.

Ocular melanoma - patients share their stories

Health & Family

Ocular melanoma - patients share their stories

cular melanoma is the most common primary cancer of the eye in adults. It is diagnosed in about 2,000 adults every year in the United States and occurs most often in lightly pigmented individuals with a median age of 55 years. However, it can occur in all races and at any age.

‘I could have died’ without insurance

Health & Family

‘I could have died’ without insurance

DonnaMarie Woodson wouldn't have discovered she had colon cancer and breast cancer if she hadn't had insurance through the Affordable Care Act that covered health screenings. Before the ACA, she and her husband had gone without insurance because he lost his job during the recession. She understands the frustration of those who face high premiums and deductibles.

Catholics gather in support against abortion

Latest News

Catholics gather in support against abortion

About 100 Charlotte area Catholics opposed to abortion met on the grounds of St. Mark Catholic Church on Friday. This "mirror march" is designed to show solidarity for the much larger 44th annual March for Life in Washington, also being held in Washington.

Gifts for kids and help for adults

Local

Gifts for kids and help for adults

The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts through the Empty Stocking Fund. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children

Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

Local

Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

Dave Cable, executive director of TreesCharlotte, talks about Charlotte's tree canopy and how it affects the city's air, water, wildlife and home values. TreesCharlotte is hosting their 5th annual Urban Forestry Summit on Sept. 20th.

Entertainment Videos