PRP and stem cell therapy gains popularity in Charlotte

Dr. Jason Tucker of iOrthoBiologix conducts a follow-up visit with a patient
David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Karen Garloch

Kellan Cyr at a therapy session

Kellan Cyr with his mother Michelle Cyr and therapist Marisan Van Dyk during a therapy session at Pediatric Advanced Therapy in Mooresville. The therapy has helped Kellan overcome developmental delays resulting from his genetic disorder. He was born with two extra X chromosomes.

Local

Officer Stephen Sterrett honored with Thanksgiving dinner

Officer Stephen Sterrett was surprised when he walked into the room at CMPD South Division to find a fully-catered Thanksgiving Day dinner in his honor at the police station on Thanksgiving Day. He is the winner of a national “Thanksgiving Heroes” contest, where more than 3,000 entries poured in from across the country, and he was selected based on a touching nomination received from his wife Lane Sterrett, who praised his dedication to serving both his country and his community for the past 33 years. Prior to joining the Charlotte Mecklenburg police department 10 years ago, he served 23 years in the Air Force.

Local Arts

See how a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

With the McColl family's gift, the largest of its kind in the Charlotte Ballet's history, a whole new world of costumes and sets were created for this year's annual production of the famous Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker. See how dancers are fitted and learn what it takes to turn tulle into tutus for the stage.

Style

Dave Carr talks about men's outerwear

Dave Carr, 41, is an executive at Levell, Inc., an Experience Design Engineering company. Carr wears an out fit from Abbeydale, an uptown Charlotte clothing store at 116 W. 4th Street. He likes to express his clothing flair with outerwear like coats.

Entertainment Videos