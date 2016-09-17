5 Ways to Thank Your Nanny This Week

September 19th-25th is Nanny Appreciation Week, and that has us thinking about all the things nannies do daily to support families in and around Charlotte. Nannies are typically there every day, ready to help you and your children with anything you need for the day. Nannies are there to make sure everyone is fed, dressed, playing, and meeting their developmental goals.
Having a great professional relationship with your nanny is imperative. The best ways to maintain a great relationship with your nanny is to have open, honest communication and to show your nanny appreciation for what they do daily to support your family. This is important not only during Nanny Appreciation Week, but throughout the whole year.
There are several different things you and your family can do to show your nanny how much you truly appreciate everything she/he does. Here are five ideas of ways you can show your nanny that you truly appreciate all their hard work. We suggest using these ideas during Nanny Appreciation Week and throughout the year as you see fit.
1. Have the kids make cards or a craft to show your nanny how much you appreciate your nanny.
2. Gift your nanny some time off to relax and recharge. Even if it is not a whole day, coming in late a few hours, or leaving early. Just a little time to take off and recharge would be a great way of showing appreciation.
3. Give the gift of a meal or relaxation, by giving your nanny a gift certificate to their favorite restaurant, nail salon, or Spa Finder Gift Card (don’t forget, these can be purchased at Costco at a discount.)
4. Give your nanny a Bonus during Nanny Appreciation Week or at the end of the year.
5. Create a gift basket with your nanny’s favorite things in it. If your nanny loves coffee, try putting together a coffee themed basket; if you your nanny enjoys being pampered, make a spa-themed gift basket. You can make all kinds of personalized gift baskets, which do not cost a lot of money, but show that you care and pay attention to your nanny’s interest. Also, the kids could help you put the basket together and add personal touches.
Charlotte’s Best Nanny Agency will be doing our part to show appreciation during Nanny Appreciation Week by hosting daily contests for gift cards, gift baskets, and tickets, as well as hosting an ice cream social on Wednesday, and FREE coffee on Friday exclusively for nannies. We are so thankful to the many Charlotte businesses who were happy to partner with Charlotte’s Best Nanny Agency. As a part of the community, they were happy to show local nannies appreciation. Our partners this year include Chopt, Lupie’s Café, Julia’s Coffee, Discovery Place Charlotte, Sage Mama Doulas, Comet Grill, Duck Donuts, and Two Scoops Ice Cream.
It truly takes a village to raise children, and we are thankful to all of the professional nannies and babysitters in Charlotte, as well as the greater Charlotte community that supports families throughout the year. For more information on nannies and contest please visits Charlotte’s Best Nanny Agency’s website at http://www.charlottesbestnanny.comor our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/charlottesbestnannyagency.
