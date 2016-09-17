Disney World starts scanning kids' fingerprints

Walt Disney World has begun requiring children from 3- to- 9 years old have their fingers scanned when they enter the theme parks, just like older kids and adults.
Disney said the new process will help block the use of stolen and shared tickets. Previously, kids' tickets would have been easy to transfer because they had no finger images attached to them.
Parents who feel uncomfortable with having their kids' fingers scanned can use their own instead.
Disney introduced scanners more than a decade ago that used "finger geometry" - pictures of several points on people's fingers.
(c)2016 The Orlando Sentinel www.OrlandoSentinel.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
