Vote for Cleveland Elementary in ‘Green Your School Fund’ Contest

One small click can help a local school in a big way as they look to inspire students to get hands-on in helping their community and the planet. Mrs. Bradley at Cleveland Elementary School in Cleveland, NC recently created an environmental project that is now a finalist in the Tom’s of Maine “Green Your School Fund” innovation challenge, and it’s now up to the public to help them win.
Mrs. Bradley wants to use the money to fund a project she named “How Does Your Garden Grow,” which is intended to teach her students sustainability by building vertical hydroponic gardens. The gardens will use solar powered water pumps and students will learn how to create nutrient-rich teas to feed their plants from composted yard and lunch waste.
The $1M “Green Your School Fund” launched in April on the educational crowd-funding website DonorsChoose.org, which matched any donation made to an environmental classroom project.
From the initial submission, 10 projects from around the country were chosen for their creativity by a panel of judges that included musician Kevin Jonas and the 2016 National Teacher of the Year, Jahana Hayes.
The public can vote for the most creative project at www.greenschoolfund.com.
Voting goes through October 17, 2016.
