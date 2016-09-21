Prescription for Hope Luncheon set for Sept. 28

If you haven’t met Meg McElwain, you don’t know what strength, hope and courage truly look like. You may remember McElwain and her son Mitchell from the series she wrote for MomsCharlotte.com when Mitchell was being treated for pediatric cancer. Her words acknowledged the love and pain that only a parent can feel.
Since Mitchell’s death in 2014, McElwain has taken her family’s experience in and out of the hospital to help other families in similar situations through the Mitchell Bays Turner Fund. The fund serves as a way to support families in need that are facing challenging pediatric diagnoses and helps address the need for education and advocacy to the community at large on what these families face and how to support them.
Here are some ways Mitchell’s Fund has helped families during their toughest times in 2015 and 2016:
· Funded 9 mortgage payments to keep families of pediatric patients in their homes
· Assisted 2 families with funeral expenses to alleviate financial burdens during a time of grief
· Provided 3 Pieces of Medical Equipment not covered by insurance to help with ongoing patient healthcare needs
· Paid medical expenses for 3 pediatric patients
· Funded $65K for a full time Masters in Counseling/ Registered Play Therapist staff member for the growing need for clinical psychology support for pediatric cancer patients
· Provided $50K in patient financial support
The fund hosts an annual Prescription of Hope Luncheon, and invites community member to join and learn more about the organization.
Details:
Wednesday, September 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center. The cost of the luncheon is free, but guests are encouraged to consider making a donation at the event.
To register visit mitchellsfund.org/prescription-of-hope.
