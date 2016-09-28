Check your nuggets for recall

Check your freezer and toss the nuggets if they are included in Tyson Foods’ recall. The company has issued a recall of approximately 132,520 pounds of fully cooked chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with hard plastic.
The fully cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets items were produced on July 18, 2016 and include 5-lb. bags containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “Best If Used By” date of July 18, 2017 and case code 2006SDL03 and 2006SDL33.
The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints regarding foreign material contamination of chicken nugget products. According to Tyson Foods, the plastic material ranged in size from 21mm in length and 6.5mm in diameter and may have come from a round, hard plastic rod used to connect a plastic transfer belt. The firm said the products pass through a metal detector, but the plastic is not detectable to this technology.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
