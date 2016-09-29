4 things your family will love at the Renaissance Festival

Convince the kids there really was a time before cell phones and iPads with a trip back in time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. The celebration kicks off this weekend, runs every Saturday and Sunday through November 20, and features an abundance of time-period costumes, entertainers, music, theater, recreations and of course, turkey legs.
It’s a great family outing, particularly because the folks who participate are enthusiastic and engaging. Here’s why this event should be added to your family’s calendar:
1- The Jousting
Although the knights are stunt riders and actors, you’d never know. They don armor suits, carry lances like pros, and make this recreation feel very real. There are 3 shows daily at 12, 2:30, and 4:15.
2 - The Entertainment
With over 500 costumed characters roaming the festival, there is seriously something to see around every corner of Fairhaven, the fictitious town that sets the scene for the entire festival. Among the shows and performers you will see, even just wandering the streets, are: belly dancers, comedians, hypnotists, joke teller, swordsmen, acrobats, storytellers, and best of all, a town insultor. (future job for my snarky teen, perhaps?)
3 - The Food
Yes, you’ll find sausage on a stick and turkey legs, but you will also find modern fare for the kids, including pizza, sandwiches, pretzels, and wraps. And it’s all actually pretty darn tasty.
4 - The Crafts and Services
Want to really get into the spirit? You can rent costumes for the entire family on site. There is also an amazing array of toys, candles, jewelry, and other crafts for sale, as well as face painting, henna art, fortune telling and hair braiding services.
Tips & Details for planning a visit
Although there are discount coupons and days available (see the Facebook page for details on opening weekend discounts and free kids weekend), the tickets are not inexpensive so you will want to plan to make an entire day of it.
Dates: Saturdays & Sundays October 1 - November 20 10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Location: 16445 Poplar Tent Road Huntersville, NC 28078
Price: Kids under 5 are always free, $23 adults, $14 children 5-12
Tickets can be purchased advance at Harris Teeter for $23 (adults) and $13 (children 5-12)
More information: http://www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/
Also keep in mind that there are games and rides which are not included in the cost of the admission so your little ladies and lords may want a few extra coins in their pockets to play.
