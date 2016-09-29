Fresh new look for Discovery Place museums

For 70 years Discovery Place has been the go-to for Charlotte families looking to explore science, watch iMax movies, and visit traveling exhibits from all over the world. But did you know there’s more to “Discovery Place” than just the Uptown location?
To help museum-goers recognize all that Discovery Place has to offer, the museum has unveiled a few new names, a new logo and an updated website. The organization’s four regional museums – Discovery Place, Charlotte Nature Museum, Discovery Place KIDS-Huntersville and Discovery Place KIDS-Rockingham – as well multiple education, professional development and community outreach programs are being integrated under one brand called “Discovery Place,” a unified organization that provides STEM education to the Carolinas.
To provide greater clarity and connection, the four museums will share the “Discovery Place” brand:
Discovery Place Science (the science museum at 301 N Tryon St.)
Discovery Place Nature (formerly named Charlotte Nature Museum at 1658 Sterling Road)
Discovery Place Kids Huntersville
Discovery Place Kids Rockingham
Check out their new website or better yet, head on over to one of their museums where you can expect to find the same great opportunities for learning and exploring.
