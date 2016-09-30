Free kids coding classes

If “HTML,” “CSS” and “Ruby” are not in your daily vocabulary, you may not know the ins and outs of computer programming and coding. That doesn’t mean your child can’t learn about it, though - and maybe even teach you some day!
Tech Talent South, an alternative education company that hosts intensive beginner-focused programs teaching web development and computer programming, is offering free Kids Code classes at the new Google Fiber space in uptown Charlotte every Tuesday. Parents can bring kids ages 8-12 to learn the fundamentals of coding. The classes begin Tuesday, October 4th and run through November 1st from 4-5:30 pm. The classes are a great way to spark your child’s interest in STEM and to get an early start at developing a truly valuable skill set.
Keep in mind that your child needs to bring a laptop computer to the class. Slots are limited so parents are encouraged to RSVP here.
Get more information about Tech Talent South at http://techtalentsouth.com - they even offer beginner classes for moms and dads!
