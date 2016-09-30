Green Jeans Consignment Sale coming to Charlotte

The second Green Jeans Consignment Sale of the season is set to take place at the Park Expo & Conference Center (800 Briar Creek Rd.) October 5 - 9. The 5-day sale features new and gently worn brand name boutique and designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for women and teens.
Regular public shopping hours are free, as is parking, and will run:
Wednesday, 10/5 & Thursday, 10/6 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, 10/7 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Run by area sisters Cindy Williams and Dana Degan, the sale also offers a chance to give back to the community with the sale of $12 pre-sale tickets for Tuesday, October 4 from 7-10pm A third sale will be held in Mooresville on November 9-13. The Charlotte sale is accepting consignors until Sunday, October 2. To register to consign, please go to www.greenjeanssale.com/sell.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/greenjeanssale/?fref=ts.
