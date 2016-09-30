The event where dads, cornhole & babywearing collide

Baby+Company invites dads and dads-to-be to participate in the very first "Bags + Dads," Babywearing Cornhole Tournament. More than 100 participants have pre-registered for the event that will conclude the Baby+Company’s observance of National Midwifery Week. The tournament will be held in collaboration with Babywearing International of Charlotte to kick off World Babywearing Week.
The "Bags + Dads" event offers a unique way for fathers to bond with baby or toddler, as well as an opportunity to join with other families in a community event featuring food, vendors, children’s activities and more.
Dads or dads-to-be can register as a single player, to be matched with another single player, or as a team of two for a chance to win the Ultimate Charlotte Dad’s Swag Bag and the first ever babywearing cornhole trophy, as well as some serious bragging rights. Participants are welcome to bring their favorite carrier or borrow one from Babywearing International of Charlotte’s lending library.
This fun-filled event will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 at Baby+Company, 131 Providence Road, Suite 202, Charlotte, N.C. 28207
To register for the FREE cornhole tournament, email Jessica Ewing or call the Baby+Company’s center at 704-750-5535.
Comments