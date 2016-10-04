The “Karolina Kahnewhich” arrives at PDQ to benefit chronically ill children

The 10 fast food locations of PDQ across North Carolina have partnered with NASCAR Driver, Kasey Kahne to raise money for the Kasey Kahne Foundation which benefits chronically ill children and inspires our youth through education.
PDQ will be selling the “Karolina Kahnewhich” - designed by Kasey Kahne himself - from October 5th until November 30th at all 10 NC/SC PDQ locations and Tenders, the original PDQ near Lake Norman.
With its chicken tenders-focused menu, PDQ is a favorite among kids and families, but also offeres salads and sandwiches. Try out the newest sandwich and rev your engines for a great meal and a great cause.
Comments