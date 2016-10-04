How early intervention and a persistent mother succeeded after an autism diagnosis

1:48 See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station Pause

2:55 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.04.16

1:27 Ron Rivera on Cam Newton concussion

2:37 Rowan County Sheriff gives time line for break in case

9:08 Governor McCrory speaks about North Carolina’s preparations for Hurricane Matthew

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed

1:49 Rosh Hashanah family service at Temple Beth El

2:33 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.03.16

0:56 Peace march at Marshall Park

3:14 Hillary Clinton speaks in Charlotte