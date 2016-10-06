Moms

Friday night football games moved to Thursday

Due to possible severe weather, six high school football games have been moved from Friday, Oct. 7, to Thursday, Oct. 6. Two games will be played as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 7. All games will kick off at 7 p.m.

The games are:

Thursday, October 6th - 7:00 p.m. kick off

· Hopewell @ North Mecklenburg

· Mallard Creek @ Hough

· West Charlotte @ Vance

· West Mecklenburg @ South Mecklenburg

· Harding @ Ardrey Kell

· Catholic @ Olympic (double header: JV kick-off at 4:30 p.m. and varsity kick off at 7:00 p.m.)

Friday, October 7th - 7:00 p.m. kick off

· Berry @ Providence

· East Mecklenburg @ Rocky River

Middle Schools:

All middle school football games scheduled tomorrow, Thursday, October 6th have been canceled and rescheduled on the inclement weather date of Wednesday, November 9th.

