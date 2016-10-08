hoopla digital allows library patrons free access to books, movies and more

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library just announced that the entire e-book series of Diary of a Wimpy Kid is now instantly available, free of charge for library card holders on hoopla digital. And apparently all you need is your library card.
My instant reaction was, "That’s awesome," soon followed by "But what is hoopla?" The answer was thrilling for a bookworm like me.
hoopla is a website and app that allows library patrons to instantly borrow e-books, comics, audiobooks, music, movies and television — with no holds, no waiting, and no charges. Up to 6 titles can be boorowed at a time and there are no late fees and nothing to return when your borrowing period is over.
A few things to know about hoopla:
- Content can be streamed to computers, tablets or smartphones.
- You can check out up to 6 items from hoopla each month.
- Parents can set their hoopla account into Kids Mode to restrict content to child-friendly options only.
- In ebooks and audiobooks, expect to find everything from picture books to chapter books for kids, and popular fiction, biography, self-help and beyond for adults.
- Television titles are a mixed bag, but include "how to" videos, cartoons, and historical titles. The movies aren’t exactly new release, but there are some interesting films that you probably wouldn’t find elsewhere. The comics and music categories also contain a good mix of new and old with lots of choices for kids.
Visit https://www.hoopladigital.com/ and use your library card number to create an account.
More information:
https://www.cmlibrary.org/resource/hoopla
