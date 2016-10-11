Moms

October 11, 2016

Free conference offers expert parenting presentations

Southeast Psych, a local practice that offers therapy for individuals, groups, couples, and families, is hosting its free Fall Super Conference on October 21.

Presented by experts in psychology, each of the 12 offered session lasts 1 hour, with 4 simultaneous sessions each hour. Topics range from mindfullness to food to ADHD and cyber parenting.

No registration required, but participants are encouraged to come early as space is limited.

Details

Date: Friday, October 21, 9am - 12pm

Location: 6060 Piedmont Row Drive S in Charlotte

Schedule and topics:

