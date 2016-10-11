Free conference offers expert parenting presentations

Southeast Psych, a local practice that offers therapy for individuals, groups, couples, and families, is hosting its free Fall Super Conference on October 21.
Presented by experts in psychology, each of the 12 offered session lasts 1 hour, with 4 simultaneous sessions each hour. Topics range from mindfullness to food to ADHD and cyber parenting.
No registration required, but participants are encouraged to come early as space is limited.
Details
Date: Friday, October 21, 9am - 12pm
Location: 6060 Piedmont Row Drive S in Charlotte
Schedule and topics:
