Celebrate Hispanic heritage at the Hola Charlotte festival

Grab the family and join the fun this weekend while exploring Hispanic culture, food and activities.
Why Celebrate Hispanic Heritage?
Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th to October 15th, by celebrating the histories and cultures of American citizens whose ancestors came from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Therefore, October 16th is the date selected by Norsan Media to invite the entire Charlotte community to come together and enjoy the diverse heritage, customs, music, dance and art of Latino culture!
Festival Information
The event will take place on North Tryon St. between Trade St. and 7th St. This unique cultural festival will kick off at 12 noon and will offer education and entertainment for the entire family. Festival admission is free and the fun, music, dancing and art will continue until 7 pm. Dance exhibitions will take place throughout the day, as well as live musical performances headlined by popular Latin American artists and bands. Festivalgoers will also enjoy authentic Latin food, as well as arts and crafts by local artists. Children activities will be available to kids of all ages.
Latin American Village
A highlight of the festival will be the Latin American Village featuring dancing, music, exhibits, art, clothing, and other cultural items from 15 participating Latin American countries. Each display will be hosted by a non-profit or cultural organization. This is a great way to learn about and experience the diversity and richness among Latin cultures.
Charlotte Community Partner Pavilion
Hola Charlotte will also host The Charlotte Community Partner Pavilion where various Charlotte cultural organizations and non-profits will be offering family-friendly activities and bilingual information to festivalgoers. The cultural museums and organizations participating in 2016 include:
American Heart Association
American Red Cross
Charlotte Center City Partners
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library
Discovery Place
Latin American Chamber of Commerce
Latin American Coalition
Latin American Women’s Association (LAWA)
Levine Museum of the New South
Opera Carolina
Teach for America
The Mint Museum
Urban League of Central Carolinas
Please visit www.HolaCharlotteFestival.com for more information.
Comments