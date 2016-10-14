StreetSafe: A lifesaving teen experience

The latest report on teen driver-involved traffic crashes and deaths is out, and the news isn’t good…
Teen-involved crash deaths increased dramatically in 2015, jumping 10% according to yesterday’s news release from the Governors Highway Safety Administration. Additionally, the report advises that teens are still 1.6 times more likely to be involved in a fatal car crash than adults, despite great strides in reducing this number over the last ten years, with the least improvement occurring in the 18- to 20-year old age group. Simply put, older teen drivers are at even greater risk of involvement in a fatal car crash than their younger counterparts, the 15- to 17-year old drivers.
Let me tell you, this rings true with me based on feedback from students I’ve encountered over the last 7+ years… As novice drivers, everything was taken seriously. Fast forward three years, the initial vigilance has lapsed, if not evaporated entirely…
The report outlined several specific issues of concern: vehicle maneuvering and handling, recognizing hazards and potential hazards, spatial awareness and speed management.
While my efforts are focused on eliminating distracted driving behaviors, I’m grateful for other like-minded people and organizations targeting different areas in need of improvement. To that end, in conjunction with State Farm Insurance and NC Governors Highway Safety, the StreetSafe LifeSaving Driving Experience will be pulling into Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, October 15, 2016, bringing its hands-on driving program to teen drivers in our area.
StreetSafe addresses the very things identified as lacking in yesterday’s report…
All students with a learner’s permit or driver’s license are invited to participate in this 4.5 hour behind the wheel experience taught by first responders. Space is limited and pre-registration is required, so don’t wait-sign up today.
To find out more about the program, visit www.streetsafeus.com. For questions: 910-612-9030 or ian@streetsafeus.com
I wish the opportunity had been available when Brian started to drive; I don’t know if it would have changed anything, but at least we would have had the comfort of knowing he had some actual experience with commonly encountered, potentially dangerous driving situations…
I’ll be part of Saturday’s program; I hope to see you and your young driver there!
