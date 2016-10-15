U.S. Women’s gymnastics team set to show off their skills in Charlotte - win tickets!

All eyes this summer were on the U.S. Women’s Gymanstics Team as they won the gold in an amazing show of athleticism and poise. Now these same skilled athletes will come to Charlotte to show off their skills again. Mark your calendar for 7:00 pm Friday, October 28, when the Kellogg's® Tour of Gymnastics Champions will be in Charlotte at Time Warner Cable Arena.
The show promises fans a high-flying, dynamic experience that celebrates the sport’s beauty and skill in each of the disciplines. Bigger and better than ever, the show's format pairs elite gymnastics skill with modern performance art that pushes the boundaries of athleticism and is sure to keep fans cheering for more. Join the Gold Medal U.S. Women’s gymnastics team, including 2016 Olympic All Around Champion Simone Biles, Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and North Carolina’s very own World medalist Ashton Locklear (2016 Olympic replacement athlete) along with members of both the 2012 and 2016 men’s and women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics teams. “This year’s Kellogg’s Tour is a welcome home party and celebration for the USA’s success in Rio,” said Steve Penny, president of USA Gymnastics. “Our athletes won the hearts of fans around the globe last month, and this is a chance for America to see them up close and personal.”
During the Kellogg’s Tour, young fans can show what gets them started at the Kellogg’s Fitness and Nutrition Zone at each of the 38 tour performances. The zone will feature activities that teach strength, flexibility and cardio to kids in a fun and engaging way while gaining knowledge about the importance of fitness. Participants will receive a custom Kellogg’s cereal bowl to help get their day started with delicious cereal. “These amazing athletes have shown us that each day is a new opportunity to achieve our goals and that everyday motivations can help lead us to success – regardless of whether you’re a world-class Olympian or a working mom raising her kids,” said Kristin Wesolowski, director of Promotions for Kellogg Morning Foods. “It’s a privilege to help bring these champions to communities across the country.”
For more information and to purcahse tickets click here and for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets, click here.
Comments