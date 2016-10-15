‘Brains & Screens’ seminar helps parent in the digital age

Ever wondered how all that screen time is affecting your kids in the long run? Or considered trying to limit technology use by your kids but don’t know where to start? Families Managing Media has solutions and is offering a Kids’ Brains & Screens Workshop on Wednesday, October 19 from 7-9 pm. Topics to be discussed include the science behind screen use, the developmental impact on kids, solutions for managing video games, social media and smartphone use. Specifically they will cover:
Elementary School: Lost Potential?
- Screen overuse rewires the brain and causes behavioral and attention problems
- Porn exposure - even in MNECRAFT
Middle School: Critical Crossroads
- Video games increase isolation and replace other activities
- Smartphone/social media promote insecurity, anxiety, and cause conflict at home
High School: Lost Potential
- Social media causes depression, anxiety, and insignificance
- 1 in 3 teens say they feel more accepted online than they do at home
- Gaming is the #1 reason boys drop our of college
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.
For more information on Families Managing Media, visit them at http://www.familiesmanagingmedia.com/.
Comments