Your family can help Hurricane Matthew victims in NC

Local organizations are seeking volunteers and collecting donations of money and goods in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
Here are some ways to help:
Red Cross: Donate blood
The Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of blood donations in the United States, is seeking blood donors. More than 30 Red Cross blood drives in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina were canceled because of Hurricane Matthew. To find a Red Cross blood drive near you, go to http://rdcrss.org/1RzohGb.
Myers Park Presbyterian Church and Myers Park United Methodist Church: Donate goods
The two churches are coming together for NC Flood relief. Charlotte area families are encouraged to help by donating items that will be delivered to flood victims in Eastern North Carolina.
Keep in mind that ONLY the following items will be accepted:
- cases of water
- non-perishable food
- baby formula
- feminine products
- toilet paper
- diapers
- other toiletries
Donations should be dropped to the tractor trailer parked in Myers Park Presbyterian Outreach Building parking lot at 1073 Providence Road by Monday, October 17, 10 am - 6:30 pm. Additionally, monetary donation can be made here.
Baptists on Mission: Volunteer and donate goods
Volunteers from Baptists on Mission are preparing hot meals for victims of Hurricane Matthew at various locations throughout the week.
The group will serve meals at Cedar Falls Baptist Church in Fayetteville on Monday, First Baptist Church of Kinston on Tuesday and Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton on Wednesday.
Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals and assist with clean-up. The organization is also asking for donations of canned food items, cleaning supplies and diapers, and also monetary donations.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, go to http://baptistsonmission.org.
Salvation Army: Donate goods and funds
The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help with disaster relief.
Throughout the Southeast, volunteers have served more than 54,000 meals and provided shelter for more than 600 people in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
The group’s Fayetteville branch, which is housing evacuees in its community center gymnasium, is asking for donations of travel-size toiletries, including soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and also pillows, blankets and trash bags.
To donate money, go online to http://bit.ly/2dKhhuD, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text STORM to 51555. Donations can also be sent via mail to P.O. Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301.
Feed the Hunger: Volunteer to pack meals
Feed the Hunger, an organization based in Graham, is packing meals to send to hurricane victims in Haiti, Jamaica and cities across the southeastern United States.
Volunteers packed more than 100,000 meals at Southbrook Community Church in Charlotte on Saturday.
The organization will host packing events in Burlington and Greensboro on Oct. 22 and in Charlotte on Oct. 28-29.
To learn more about how to volunteer or donate money, go to http://www.feedthehunger.org.
North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund: Donate funds
Gov. Pat McCrory on Tuesday activated the state’s disaster relief fund to support long-term recovery efforts.
The governor’s office is partnering with United Way of North Carolina, which will act as the administrative organization for the fund. Only financial donations are accepted.
To donate, go to http://bit.ly/2dTx0Hf or mail checks payable to “North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund” to the governor’s office at 20312 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699. A text-only phone number for donations is being set up.
This list was compiled with assistance from News & Observer reporter Madison Iszler miszler@newsobserver.com
Comments