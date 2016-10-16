5 events to have some Halloween fun this week

Spooktacular at Morrison (Thursday, 10/20)
Morrison at SouthPark, 721 Governor Morrison Street, is holding its annual Halloween celebration on Thursday, October 20th, 2016, from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free event includes pumpkin decorating, free train rides, face painting, a caricaturist, and a balloon artist. Trick or Treat at Morrison Restaurants and Stores.
Safety Around Water Splash & Spooktacular (Friday, 10/21)
The University City YMCA hosts a dinner filled with fun for adults and children. Throw on your Halloween costume and join in learning about what makes Safety Around Water so important to our community and supporting this great YMCA program. RSVP to Aquatics Director Amanda McIntyre at Amanda.McIntyre@ymcacharlotte.org or sign up: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e044eadac2caaf49-safety by October 19! Fun Halloween activities for the whole family. Raffle for all donors with great prizes Pool games facilitated by University City Y swim instructors. Bring your bathing suit! Family costume contest Dinner provided. Suggested donation of $40 per family
Haunted Food Truck Festival (Saturday, 10/22)
Charlotte Open Air Market, 5471 Central Avenue (the old Eastland Mall lot) is the site for Charlotte’s first Haunted Food Truck Festival, on Saturday, October 22nd, 2016, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be spooky face painting, movies, games, a costume contest, and of course food for purchase from a variety of food trucks. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for watching the movies. Enjoy music from live bands, and local beer too. This is a free event.
GUTS Pumpkin Carving Competition (Saturday, 10/22)
If you are a fan of pumpkins or art, plan on attending GUTS Saturday, October 22nd, 2016, at its new location, BB&T Ballpark. Competitors will be carving their pumpkins starting at 2 p.m. Watching the carving in action, and then viewing the final results, will astonish you, especially if your own jack-o-lanterns are of the snaggly-tooth variety. While you’re there, visit the photo booth. There will also be plenty of GUTS temporary tattoos. There will be a silent auction, benefiting Make-A-Wish, as the creations are judged, and this year there will also be a “people’s choice” award, so you can vote too. The winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $10.
Kannapolis Fall Family Festival (Saturday, 10/22)
October 22nd, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis
Free event at Village Park (700 West C Street in Kannapolis) from 3 - 6:20 pm will feature costumes, games, treats, crafts and a sunset showing of the movie Hotel Transylvania.
