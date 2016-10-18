Moms

October 18, 2016 9:40 PM

Disney Junior at the Movies – Mickey’s BIG Celebration

Kids and parents are invited to celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday during a one-day interactive cinema event, thanks to Fathom Entertainment and Disney Junior. Movie goers will jump up and sing, dance and play along with some of Disney Junior’s most-loved shows and characters, including Elena of Avalor, Miles from Tomorrowland, Doc McStuffins, The Lion Guard, Sofia the First and more.

Additionally, kids will be among the first to see the upcoming series “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” on the big screen before its television debut in January 2017. Attendees will also receive a $5 offer to the Disney Stores and a free e-book download.

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 10:00 am ONLY

Locations: Stonecrest at Piper Glen and Concord Mills 24

Tickets: http://www.fathomevents.com/event/mickeys-big-celebration

