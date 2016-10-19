‘Odd Squad LIVE’ bring kids’ PBS favorite to Charlotte

Calling all Odd Squad fans...things are about to get very odd in the Queen City, and Ms. O needs YOU to help solve the case. Odd Squad LIVE! is coming to Charlotte Friday, November 4 for an unforgetable action-packed, adventure where kids get to participate in solving a seriously strange case. When agents Orion and Oleanna get turned into grown-ups by villains, it’s up to the kids in the audience to use their math skills and help the agents decode, decipher and unravel clues. With a little help from Ms. O back at headquarters, the agents and audience members work together to save the day. Some lucky fans will even get to join the fun on stage and use amazing Odd Squad gadgets.
Details:
Date: Friday, November 4
Time: 6:30 pm
Location: Knight Theatre at Levine Center for the Arts
Tickets & information: http://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/odd-squad-live
Tickets start at $15 and go up to $50 for a VIP Meet & Greet.
