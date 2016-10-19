Family-friendly ‘Open Streets 704’ takes over the roads for fun

Touted as “a day of car(e) free streets,” Open Streets 704 features 3.1 miles of closed streets in the middle of Charlotte. The simple goal is to get people to fall in love with walking and biking and the day is all about playing, exploring, and enjoying our city. And with a price tag of FREE, the event is a great way for families to drop the technology, abandon their cars, and get outside and connected in the community.
Expect not to see cars, but instead to see folks walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and meeting their neighbors in the streets of Charlotte. You will also find four zones with coordinated activities, including:
Arts & Science - music, artists, makers and dance
Wellness - cooking, yoga, Zumba and health
Green - gardening, wildlife, and nature
Family - street soccer, crafts, bicycling demonstrations and more
The event takes place Sunday, October 23 - 1pm to 5pm. To see a map of the streets being used click here and for more information visit:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1589763927985831
