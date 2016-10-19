Book review: ‘Marisol McDonald and the Monster’

0:48 Little brown dog found after Matthew flooding Pause

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:26 Canada to America: You're great

1:32 Art installed at Renaissance West

0:49 Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko

1:06 Kids can't use playground at preschool

2:22 Hornets Experience unveiled at Latta Park

3:21 Living life as one of the uninsured

1:04 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage

1:16 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Skookum