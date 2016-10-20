7 Family-pleasing attractions in Atlanta

Famous for peaches, The Atlanta Braves, and President Jimmy Carter, Atlanta is a top travel destination in the Southeast for families. Book a stay in downtown Atlanta, so your family can walk to world-class attractions like Georgia Aquarium, World of Coco-Cola, CNN Headquarters, and Center for Human and Civil Rights.
The world’s largest aquarium, Georgia Aquarium has 9 ½ acres of under the sea exhibits to amuse kids of all ages. One of their largest attractions is the home of beluga whales, whale sharks, and manta rays along with thousands of sea animals. For more fun, check out the sea lions or dolphin show.
Quench your thirst at World of Coca-Cola, a museum and interactive experience in one. Start your visit off by watching a short film titled Moments of Happiness and learn about the legend of the secret of Coca-Cola formula in the 4D theatre. At the end of your tour, you can taste over 100 sodas from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The most talked about soda is Beverly from Italy, because of its most interesting taste.
Exceptionally designed, the Center of Human and Civil Rights showcases the American Civil Rights Movement including a powerful, interactive lunch counter sit-in for visitors 13-years old and older. There is a special exhibit featuring Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy. On the second floor, the museum brings to light the defenders of human rights by showcasing individuals from the US and around the world by sharing their inspirational accomplishments.
Go on a tour of the absolutely gorgeous Fox Theatre. Built in 1929, as a Shrine Temple with incredibly beautiful Moorish design, then it became a lavish movie palace. In the 1970s, Fox Theatre was weeks away from being demolished for a Southern Bell parking lot, but luckily it was saved in a land swap. Today, it is a performing arts center and a national historic landmark with its own in-house restoration team. On the 60-minute guided tour you can learn about the fascinating story of the theatre throughout 10 locations inside the building.
Located in the downtown area, Centennial Olympic Park is a beautiful outdoor space to walk and play around. It was built for the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. Children often don their swimsuits or just wear their regular clothes to play in the Fountain of Rings.
Visit the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site to learn about the life and legacy of the Civil Rights Movement leader, Martin Luther King Jr. Start at the visitor’s center, and then walk around the 3 main sites – his birth home, the church where he preached, and the memorial site where he is buried. Admission and parking are free.
No trip to Atlanta is complete without a meal eaten at the largest drive-in fast food restaurant in the world, The Varsity. Order some of the all-time classics – chili cheese dog, the rings, a Frosted Orange, or a fried pie.
