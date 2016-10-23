Eat pizza, help flood victims

Make Monday night pizza night in your house! A Charlotte area family favorite, Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, will donate 15% of all food sales (dine-in or carry out) at all 14 NC locations to the Salvation Army’s flood relief efforts in Fayetteville and Lumberton, NC. The donation is automatic. Guests do not need to do anything other than eat great pizza!
The donation effort takes place all day Monday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We were founded in Charlotte in 1998. North Carolina is our home and we watched in horror as we saw our fellow North Carolinians struggling to cope with Hurricane Matthew,” said Eric Horsley, operating partner of New South Pizza, Inc. “We were inspired by the Salvation Army’s work in Fayetteville and Lumberton and wanted to support it.”
The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services team is providing food, hydration, and emotional care to survivors and first responders in North and South Carolina following Hurricane Matthew and the eastern North Carolina floods. Currently, there are 21 mobile feeding units in the Carolinas. Many teams are transitioning – workers are going home after their two-week deployment and new teams are coming in to replace them. The Salvation Army was serving in these communities before the storm and will be serving as long as they are needed. For more information about the Hurricane Matthew response, including stories from the field, visit www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/matthew.
And if Brixx isn’t on auto-pilot in your house like it is in ours, check out their locations and menus at BrixxPizza.com.
Comments