Discount alert: Coding classes for women & kids

In 2015 only 25% of the computing workforce were women, and yet there will be an estimated 1.1 million computing-related job openings in our country by 2024. Recognizing this gap, Tech Talent South, a Charlotte-based coding bootcamp, specifically works to get more women interested in, and trained for the tech sector.
Tech Talent South recently identified three courses they think moms in the Queen City might be interested in. Added incentive? They’re offering MomsCharlotte.com readers 25% off the courses. All you need to do is enter 'CLTMOMS25' in the "How did you hear about TTS?" box on the application.
Head over to https://techtalentsouth.com/ to check out these courses:
Startup Primer - Monday and Wednesday nights from 6-9PM for 8 weeks. Great class for aspiring entrepreneurs!
Female Only - UI/UX Design Fundamentals - Tuesday & Thursday Nights from 6-9PM for 4 Weeks.
Free Kids Code - Ages 8-12 - Will kick off in February 2017. Keep an eye on our website for dates!
