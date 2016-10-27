Magnet school open house dates

It may feel like school has just begun, but planning for the 2017-18 school year is well under way. If you’re a parent in CMS and are consdering enrolling your child in a magnet school, now is the time to do your research. New students may begin enrolling for the 2017-18 school year starting November 1, and the application period for Phase 1 Options Lottery for returning students kicks off January 6, 2017.
According to CMS, schools tend to hold the majority of their Open Houses before and during the First Magnet Lottery application period. So far, here are the schools that have scheduled upcoming Open Houses. Keep in mind there are many more Magnet programs offered through CMS that have not scheduled an Open House yet. We will keep you posted on future dates as they become available. For a full list of Magnet Schools, visit http://www.cms.k12.nc.us/cmsdepartments/ci/MagnetPrograms/Pages/default.aspx.
Blythe Elementary - International Baccalaureate
November 17, 2016 - 9:00am
December 16, 2016 - 9:00am
January 20, 2017 - 9:00am
February 24, 2017 - 9:00am
March 17, 2017 - 9:00am
April 28, 2017 - 9:00am
Collinswood Language Academy - World Languages
October 27, 2016 - 6:00pm
November 17, 2016 - 6:00pm
January 10, 2017 - 10:00am
East Mecklenburg High School - International Baccalaureate
November 7, 2016 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center
November 9, 2016 - 12:00pm - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium
December 12, 2016 - 8:00am - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium
December 13, 2016 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center
Januaryy 5, 2017 - 12:00pm - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium
January 11, 2017 - 7:30am - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center
January 11, 2017 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center
January 12, 2017 - 7:00pm - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium
January 27, 2017 - 8:00am - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium
January 31, 2017 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center
February 09, 2017 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center
February 13, 2017 - 12:00pm - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium
Elizabeth Traditional - Traditional
November 2, 2016 - 7:00pm
November 3, 2016 - 9:30am
November 7, 2016 - 9:30am
December 6, 2016 - 7:00pm
January 11, 2017 - 9:30am
Idlewild Elementary - Learning Immersion and Talent Development
November 17, 2016 - 10:00am and 5:00pm
December 6, 2016 - 10:00am and 5:00pm
January 17, 2017 - 10:00am
January 26, 2017 - 10:00am and 6:00 pm
Mallard Creek Elementary - Learning Immersion and Talent Development
November 17, 2016 - 8:30am
December 8, 2016 - 8:30am
January 19, 2017 - 8:30am
February 9, 2017 - 8:30am
Morehead- STEM
November 17, 2016 - 6:00pm
December 8, 2016 - 10:00am
January 12, 2017 - 10:00am
January 12, 2017 - 6:00pm
Myers Park Traditional - Traditional
January 12, 2017 - 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Randolph Middle School - International Baccalaureate
November 10, 2016 - 9:30am
December 8, 2016 - 6:30pm
January 12, 2017 - 6:30pm
January 21, 2017 - 9:30am
March 16, 2017 - 6:30pm
Shamrock Gardens Elementary - Learning Immersion and Talent Development
December 6, 2016 - 10:00am
January 12, 2017 - 10:00am
February 6, 2017 - 10:00am
Tuckaseegee Elementary - Learning Immersion and Talent Development
November 17, 2016 - 10:00am
December 12, 2016 - 4:30pm
January 17, 2017 - 4:30pm
January 19, 2017 - 4:30pm
May 4, 2017 - 4:30pm
Middle College High Schools
Cato Middle College High School - CPCC Cato Campus: 8120 Grier Road, Charlotte, NC 28215. Cato Auditorium III
December 8, 2016 - 6:00pm - CT 010
January 10, 2017 - 6:00pm - CT 010
Harper Middle College High School - CPCC Harper Campus: 315 W. Hebron Street, Charlotte, NC 28273. Room HP 108
December 12, 2016 - 6:30pm - HP 108
January 18, 2017 - 6:30pm - HP 108
Levine Middle College High School - CPCC Levine Campus: 2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews, NC 28105. Room LV2150
December 13, 2016 - 6:30pm - LV 2150
January 19. 2017 - 6:30pm - LV 2150
