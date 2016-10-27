Moms

October 27, 2016

Magnet school open house dates

It may feel like school has just begun, but planning for the 2017-18 school year is well under way. If you’re a parent in CMS and are consdering enrolling your child in a magnet school, now is the time to do your research. New students may begin enrolling for the 2017-18 school year starting November 1, and the application period for Phase 1 Options Lottery for returning students kicks off January 6, 2017.　

According to CMS, schools tend to hold the majority of their Open Houses before and during the First Magnet Lottery application period. So far, here are the schools that have scheduled upcoming Open Houses. Keep in mind there are many more Magnet programs offered through CMS that have not scheduled an Open House yet. We will keep you posted on future dates as they become available. For a full list of Magnet Schools, visit http://www.cms.k12.nc.us/cmsdepartments/ci/MagnetPrograms/Pages/default.aspx.

Blythe Elementary - International Baccalaureate

November 17, 2016 - 9:00am

December 16, 2016 - 9:00am

January 20, 2017 - 9:00am

February 24, 2017 - 9:00am

March 17, 2017 - 9:00am

April 28, 2017 - 9:00am

Collinswood Language Academy - World Languages

​​​​​​​​​October 27, 2016 - 6:00pm

November 17, 2016 - 6:00pm

January 10, 2017 - 10:00am​

East Mecklenburg High School - International Baccalaureate

November 7, 2016 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center

November 9, 2016 - 12:00pm - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium

December 12, 2016 - 8:00am - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium

December 13, 2016 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center

Januaryy 5, 2017 - 12:00pm - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium

January 11, 2017 - 7:30am - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center

January 11, 2017 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center

January 12, 2017 - 7:00pm - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium

January 27, 2017 - 8:00am - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium

January 31, 2017 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center

February 09, 2017 - 7:00pm - IB Information Sessions and Tours - Media Center

February 13, 2017 - 12:00pm - General Information Sessions and Tours - Atrium

Elizabeth Traditional - Traditional

November 2, 2016 - 7:00pm

November 3, 2016 - 9:30am

November 7, 2016 - 9:30am

December 6, 2016 - 7:00pm

January 11, 2017 - 9:30am

Idlewild Elementary - Learning Immersion and Talent Development

​​​November 17, 2016 - 10:00am and 5:00pm

December 6, 2016 - 10:00am and 5:00pm

January 17, 2017 - 10:00am

January 26, 2017 - 10:00am and 6:00 pm​​

Mallard Creek Elementary - Learning Immersion and Talent Development

November 17, 2016 - 8:30am

December 8, 2016 - 8:30am​

January 19, 2017 - 8:30am

February 9, 2017 - 8:30am

Morehead- STEM

November 17, 2016 - 6:00pm

December 8, 2016 - 10:00am

January 12, 2017 - 10:00am

January 12, 2017 - 6:00pm

Myers Park Traditional - Traditional

January 12, 2017 - 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Randolph Middle School - International Baccalaureate

​November 10, 2016 - 9:30am​

December 8, 2016 - 6:30pm

January 12, 2017 - 6:30pm

January 21, 2017 - 9:30am

March 16​, 2017 - 6:30pm​

Shamrock Gardens Elementary - Learning Immersion and Talent Development

December 6, 2016 - 10:00am

January 12, 2017 - 10:00am

February 6, 2017 - 10:00am

Tuckaseegee Elementary - Learning Immersion and Talent Development

November 17, 2016 - 10:00am

December 12, 2016 - 4:30pm

January 17, 2017 - 4:30pm

January 19, 2017 - 4:30pm

May 4, 2017 - 4:30pm

Middle College High Schools

Cato Middle College High School - CPCC Cato Campus: 8120 Grier Road, Charlotte, NC 28215. Cato Auditorium III

​​​December 8, 2016 - 6:00pm - CT 010

January 10, 2017 - 6:00pm - CT 010

Harper Middle College High School - CPCC Harper Campus: 315 W. Hebron Street, Charlotte, NC 28273. Room HP 108

​​​December 12, 2016 - 6:30pm - HP 108

January 18, 2017 - 6:30pm - HP 108

​Levine Middle College High School - CPCC Levine Campus: 2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews, NC 28105. Room LV2150

​​​​December 13, 2016 - 6:30pm - LV 2150

January 19. 2017 - 6:30pm​​ - LV 2150​​

　

