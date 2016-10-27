Moms

October 27, 2016 12:18 PM

13 spots to trick-or-treat this weekend

Friday, October 28

Promenade on Providence Trunk or Treat: 4-6pm, followed by showing of The Peanuts movie...more information

Davidson Halloween March: 5pm, costumed kids march down Main Street, collecting candy from business owners and vendors...more information

October 29

All Hallows Eve celebration at Historic Latta Plantation: 10am - 2pm, trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, historical Halloween characters. $8 adults/$7 kids...more information

Not so spooky Halloween: 11am - 2pm, Stumptown Park 120 S. Trade Street, games, candy, bounce house, face painting and costume parade...more information

Saturday Spooktacular at Target: 10am - 1pm, free goodie bags and other giveaways...more information

Christ the King Church Trunk or Treat: 10am to 1pm, games, rides, and treats...more information

Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Festival & Candy Crawl: 12 - 5pm, Downtown Kannapolis...more information

Halloween in Old Town Cornelius: 2-6pm, Downtown Cornelius, pick up trick-or-treating map at participating downtown Cornelius business. Trick-or-treat at businesses and enter free raffle...more information　

PresBOOterian Trunk or Treat: 4-6pm, 10140 Providence Church Lane...more information

Trick or Treat at Quail Corners: 11am - 2pm, put on your costumes for family-friendly trick-or-treating, music, contests, prizes, balloon twisters, crafts and more! First 100 kids will receive a free trick-or-treat bag with special offers inside...more information

Cornerstone Community Outreach Trunk or Treat: 3-6pm, candies, goodies, raffles, Charlotte East Playground 5500 Executive Center Drive, Bring a non-perishable food item to be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $25 Visa gift card!...more information

Hall-o-ween at the NASCAR Hall of Fame: 5:30 - 9pm, NASCAR Hall of Fame, trick-or-treating throughout the Hall and crafts and games. There will also be a special showing of the short film "Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Trick or Treasure/Night of the Golden Pirate Pumpkin" in the High Octane Theater. General admission tickets can be purchased for $10 here or at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Box Office. Admission is free for NASCAR Hall of Fame members and Rookie Racers Kids Club members...more information

Carmel Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat: 6pm, 2048 Carmel Road, trunk or treating, a short program, a carnival, and a costume parade. Hot dogs for $1...more information

　

