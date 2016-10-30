Free treats for kids in costumes on Halloween

No tricks, just treats on Monday at several restaurants offer free food to kids wearing their costumes. Check out these deals and swing by before hitting the neighborhood for trick-or-treating!
IHOP: Free Scary Face Pancake from 7am - 10pm for kids ages 12 and under.
Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of your choice to anyone wearing a costume. This include you, mom & dad!
McAlister’s Deli: Up to two free kids meals to kids 12 and under in costume with the purchase of an adult meal.
Noodles & Company: Free kids meal with the purchase of a regular adult meal. Be sure to use this coupon for the deal!
Don’t forget to check out our regular list of spots where kids can eat free (with or without costumes) on Mondays in Charlotte by clicking here.
Comments