Santa Claus is coming to SouthPark this week

Take off your Halloween costume and put on your holiday hat! Ready or note, the holiday season is upon us. Why not embrace the fun by welcoming Santa Claus at SouthPark Mall?
SouthPark invites the Charlotte community to welcome Santa to his home away from home on Friday, November 4 with music by the Jolly Lollies, giveaways, and making food for the reindeer. Meet-and-greet and photo opportunities will be available until 8 p.m. for all children, young and old, who wish to visit with Ole Saint Nick.
From November 4 – December 24, Santa will be available in Center Court to capture the holly jolly season in a photo. Hours and photo package pricing available at southpark.com. Guests can also reserve their magical moments with Santa online at simon.noerrsanta.com.
WHAT: Inaugural Santa Arrival Celebration
WHEN: Friday, November 4, 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: SouthPark Main Entrance (between The Cheesecake Factory and Maggiano's), 4400 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, N.C. 28211
HOW: This event is free for all guests.
Also note, Caring Santa will be held on Tuesday, December 6 for children and young adults with special needs and their families to have an opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa. The event is typically hosted when the mall is closed to help create a more sensory friendly environment.
