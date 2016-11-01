Ditch the training wheels at Learn to Ride event

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:46 Don't like the sign, steal it

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

0:59 Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall 2016

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall