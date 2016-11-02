3 Reasons your family should cheer on the Charlotte Checkers

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck Pause

1:29 PGA Championship preview

3:19 VP Biden campaigns for Clinton in Charlotte

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck

1:20 Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott