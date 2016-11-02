3 Reasons your family should cheer on the Charlotte Checkers

Never been to a Charlotte Checkers hockey game? Now’s the time to go! Hockey fan or not, this is sure to be a fun-filled outing for the entire family. Read on to see why.
1 - Low-priced fun: The Charlotte Checkers are an action-packed team, plus they offer reasonably priced tickets starting at just $12 - that equals the perfect time out for the whole family.
2 - No rules required: Watching a high-energy hockey game will definitely keep everyone entertained even if your family isn’t familiar with all the rules of hockey.
3 - The louder the better: Charlotte Checkers encourages all kids to use their outside voice while watching a game. Yes, finally a place your kids don’t have to sit quietly in their seats!
What you need to know before you head to the rink:
When:Home games now through early April
You can check out their schedule and purchase tickets on gocheckers.com.
Who: Every member of your family
Where: Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte
Cost:Tickets start at $12 plus fees
Family Fun Nights:
For select games this year, the Checkers are offering a family 4-pack that provides a $45 savings (40%) on groups of 4 tickets! Here are the Family Fun Night dates:
Saturday, Nov. 26
Saturday, Dec. 17
Sunday, Jan. 22
Friday, Feb. 24
Saturday, March 18
Saturday, April 8
Parking Cost: $8.00
Food & Drinks: Concessions are reasonably priced and offer a variety of choices. You can purchase barbeque, burgers, fries, onion rings, and of course Bojangles Cajun-styled chicken sandwiches and signature sides. Also, there are brats and brews. For a sweet tooth fix, cotton candy or Dippin’ Dots can be devoured.
Good to Know: On selected dates, fans can come down after the game and skate with the players. Here are the dates of this special event: Sunday, Nov. 27, Sunday, Jan 22 and Sunday, March 5. For more information, check out promotions schedule on their website.
Kids Club: Your kids can join the Checkers Kids Club. For a $20 fee, your kid can receive an official certificate, a 15% merchandise discount, a free ticket, and discounted tickets for family members on “Chubby’s Birthday” (mascot). Kids will also receive a Checkers birthday card on their birthdays.
For more information: check out gocheckers.com.
Sara Kendall has traveled halfway across the globe with her kids and lived to tell about it. Stay tuned to hear about family destinations around Charlotte and beyond. Check out more of Sara’s travel at her website www.latitudecrossing.com or email her at kendallwritings@gmail.com.
