EpicFest to bring authors and kids together

EpicFest, a free literary festival that brings families, children, and teens to the library, while strengthening and instilling a love of reading, will take place in Charlotte November 4 and 5. Nationally recognized children’s and young adult authors and illustrators will participate as featured guests at schools throughout CMS on Friday, November 4, as well as during the main event at Imaginon on Saturday, November 5. Additionally, EpicFest for Teens will feature two YA authors, a DJ, Improv Charlotte, graffiti art, snacks and other activities in a club setting at Google Fiber on Friday, November 4.
This year's festival includes robotics, early learning stations, family cooking, origami, journal making, puppetry, a free book for each child attending, and book signings. Books by featured authors and illustrators will be available for purchase at the festival through Black Forest Books.
Authors slated to participate in EpicFest include:
Linda Ashman, author of over 25 notable picture books including Rock-A-Bye Romp.
Tom Angleberger, author of the bestselling Origami Yoda series, the Inspector Flytrap series, and a hilarious new book, FUZZY.
Nancy Cavanaug, award-winning author of middle-grade books including the recent Just Like Me.
Matt Myers, illustrator of over a dozen books for children, including New York Times bestseller Battle Bunny.
LeUyen Pham, acclaimed illustrator of 80+ books and author/illustrator of new release The Bear Who Wasn’t There.
Tui T. Sutherland, author of New York Times bestselling Wings of Fire series for middle-grade readers. Her latest installment, Talons of Power, is due in December.
Kathleen Burkinshaw, author of The Last Cherry Blossom.
Kelly Starling Lyons, author of NEATE: Eddie's Ordeal, One Million Men and Me, Ellen's Broom, Tea Cakes for Tosh, and Hope's Gift.
EpicFest takes place Saturday, November 5 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at ImaginOn - 300 East Seventh Street, Charlotte.
EpicFest Teen Night will be held Friday, November 4, 2016, from 7-10 p.m. in the Google Fiber Space, 301 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202 (across the street from ImaginOn).
The EpicFest Teen Night is free, but you must reserve tickets in advance. Visit foundation.cmlibrary.org/events/epicfest-teens for complete details and ticket reservations.
