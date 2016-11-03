Cooking project: Score big with these game-day treats

A game day feast that kids can help make.
CHILI MEATBALL SKEWERS
Kids will love rolling up these tasty bites that pack in all the flavors of chili - no bowls and spoons required!
Makes 30 1 1/2-inch meatballs.
1 lb. ground beef, 92 percent lean
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup canned black beans with \ cup liquid reserved
1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 (1.25 ounces.) package chili seasoning
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 loaf cornbread
Small skewers
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, optional
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Prepare two baking sheets with parchment paper.
2. Combine ground beef, egg, beans and liquid, corn, cheese, chili seasoning, and salt in a large bowl and mix thoroughly.
3. Roll meatballs about 1 1/2 inches in diameter and place on prepared baking sheets. Bake for 25 to 28 minutes until cooked through.
4. Cut cornbread into 2-inch squares and thread onto skewers with meatballs. Mix sour cream with cilantro and serve.
COOKIES THAT SCORE
Decorated with frosting "grass" and white yard lines, these semi-homemade treats are fun for kids to make and eat!
Makes about 23 cookies.
1 roll refrigerated sugar-cookie dough (or your favorite recipe!)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour plus extra for rolling
24 oz. white frosting, divided Green food coloring
1. Heat oven to 325 F. Break up cookie dough into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add scant 1/2 cup of flour and use the paddle attachment to mix it into the dough. (A hand mixer also works!)
2. Flatten dough into a disc and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill for 15 minutes. Cover 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.
3. Remove dough from refrigerator and roll out to about [-inch thick on a floured surface. Cut out circles using a 2 1/2-inch cookie cutter. Combine scraps. Reroll dough and cut more rounds. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake for 12 to 15 minutes until done. Let cool.
4. Dye half the frosting green. Fill a piping bag, fitted with the No. 233 grass tip, with the green frosting. Fill a second piping bag, fitted with a No. 4 round tip, with the remaining white frosting.
5. Show the kids how to pipe green frosting "grass" on the round cookies, then use the white frosting to add yard lines and numbers.
AVOCADO RANCH DIP
Kids will want to dip just about anything in this awesome sauce.
Makes 2 1/2 cups.
1/2 cup whole milk
2 tablespoon lemon juice
2 ripe medium avocados
2 ounces ranch seasoning mix
Raw veggies, for serving
1. In a bowl, combine milk and lemon juice and let sit for 10 minutes.
2. Put avocado, ranch seasoning, and milk mixture into a food processor. Process until very smooth, about two minutes. (Or mash by hand with little kids!)
3. Serve with assorted raw veggies.
(c)2016 FamilyFun magazine, FamilyFunMag.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
