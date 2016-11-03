A book to read (and win!): “The Adventures of Melvin Walker”

Click here to win a free copy of “The Adventures of Melvin Walker: Melvin Goes to the Ballpark!”
Many parents make up adventurous bedtime stories to tell their children, but at the encouraging of his wife, Myron Campbell took his favorite bedtime tale and turned it into a great read for parents and kids, ages 5-10. “The Adventures of Melvin Walker: Melvin Goes to the Ballpark,” tells the story of Melvin, an inner-city child, as he and a group of his friends head to the neighborhood baseball field where they are approached by some kids bigger and possibly better than them. As they take on the big kids on the field, Melvin and his friends learn some valuable lessons on sportsmanship and making the right decisions.
In addition to being a children’s author, Campbell is a tech enthusiast and producer for film and television. Born in Queens, NY in 1974, Myron’s family moved to South Carolina when he was in seventh grade. There he completed high school and a little college, playing lots of baseball and aspiring to make it to the big leagues one day. His passion for the entertainment industry, however, was just too strong, and he eventually moved back to New York, taking a starting position in the music industry. After a while, he decided to go looking for bigger fish to fry, founding his own advertising firm with some colleagues, which operated for around two years before relocated to Virginia Beach, got married, and started a family.
Myron, his loving wife, daughter, and two sons still live in Virginia Beach today. Myron writes often and still puts on his baseball mitt nearly as much as he did when he was a teenager.
