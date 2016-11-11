School fair to give parents a look at public and private offerings in Charlotte

Parents have more choices than ever in selecting a school for their child - public or private? Neighborhood or magnet? Charter? Home school? The Charlotte Observer is hosting two regional schools fairs to provide a one-stop shopping experience for parents.
SOUTH CHARLOTTE FAIR: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.
Participating schools include Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, British International School of Charlotte, Charlotte Preparatory School, Carmel Christian School, The John Crosland School, Covenant Day School and Charlotte Christian School.
NORTH CHARLOTTE FAIR: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Lake Norman YMCA, 21300 Davidson St, Cornelius.
Participating schools include Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Liberty Preparatory Christian Academy, St. Mark Catholic School, Christ the King Catholic High School, Davidson Day School, SouthLake Christian Academy, Iredell Charter Academy, Woodlawn School, Cannon School, Thunderbird Preparatory Academy.
Both events are free to the public and will include fun activities for kids. Watch CharlotteSchoolFair.com as new school names are added.
Questions, contact Observer events director, Jen Rothacker, jrothacker@charlotteobserver.com.
