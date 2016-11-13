Deal alert: $10 coupon for Target groceries

1:24 An impromptu sales pitch Pause

1:11 Panthers prepare for Monday night's game against Bucs

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

2:14 Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:52 Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire