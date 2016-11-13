Deal alert: $10 coupon for Target groceries

Moms

You know you’re heading there anyway, so why not save when you shop at Target this week? When you text GROCERY to 827438, you’ll get a $10 coupon to use for a grocery purchase of $50 or more. SouthernSavers.com reminds shoppers that if your Publix or Bi-Lo takes competitor coupons, you’ll be able to use the print ad version of this coupon at those stores as well.

This coupon is valid November 13 - 19, but keep in mind it excludes alcohol, baby food, nutrition shakes and bars, pet food, Target Cafe, and Starbucks Cafe.

