Skip the cooking and head out for Thanksgiving

The turkey, the stuffing, the green bean casserole, the pumpkin pie....it’s overwhelming to think about managing Thanksgiving dinner. If hitting the kitchen isn’t your thing , consider eating out this year with help from CharlotteontheCheap.com , who has compiled a list of more than 30 Charlotte restaurants that will serve up Thanksgiving meals.
5Church: 3 course menu. $40/adults. $15/kids.
Amelie’s French Bakery: The main location, at 2424 North Davidson, is open 24 hours a day, every day. They serve sandwiches and salads, as well as treats and desserts.
Blue: Thanksgiving Jazz Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $39.95/adults. $14.95/kids 6-12. Kids under 5 eat free.
Bob Evans: Thanksgiving meal from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. $14.99/adults. $6.99/kids. Includes choice of entrées, including turkey, three sides, endless bread and dessert.
Bojangles: Bojangles serves a seasoned fried turkey, which you can take home as part of your feast. Pre-order to be sure to get one.
Boston Market: Dine-in and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. There are also a variety of heat ‘n’ serve options to bring the feast home. You can get the hot ‘n’ ready catering option, and also individual items like pies and sides.
Buca di Beppo: There are several ways to enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving meal, including dine-in, to-go, and catering.
Capital Grille: Alongside full menu, enjoy the executive chef’s take on Thanksgiving favorites. Thanksgiving meal is $38 for adults, $15 for children.
Chillfire Grill: Thanksgiving brunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Chima: Full Rodizio dinner plus Thanksgiving favorites
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House: 3 course Thanksgiving meal for $49. Regular menu also available. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fleming’s Steak House: Four course Thanksgiving meal for $39.95 starting at 11 a.m. Full menu also available.
Gallery Restaurant: Grand Buffet in Ballroom (not restaurant) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $75.
Gusto!: Traditional Thanksgiving feast. Reservations are required. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Harper’s Restaurant–Carolina Place: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $28 for adults. $15 for kids 12 and under.
Choplin’s Restaurant: Thanksgiving Grand Buffet 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coopper Restaurant: Open for Thanksgiving dinner.
Cracker Barrel: Heat ‘n’ serve Thanksgiving meal to go. Roast turkey breast and all the fixings for 10 people. Includes dessert. $99. Order at least 24 hours in advance. Can be picked up November 22-24. There’s also an option to pick up a hot meal.
Golden Corral: Stay tuned for details on their endless Thanksgiving buffet.
Harper’s SouthPark: Thanksgiving dinner. $30/adults. $11/kids.
The Liberty: 3 course dinner. $36/adults. $12/kids
Lumiere French Kitchen: 3 course dinner 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. $49.95/adults. $19.95/kids under 10.
Macaroni Grill: Thanksgiving dinner, 12 p.m. to close. $18.99. By reservation only
Maggiano’s: Open for Italian-American Thanksgiving.
McCormick and Schmick’s: Special Thanksgiving dinner. Price varies by location. Regular menu available too.
Mimosa Grill: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $42.95/adults. $14.95/kids under 12. Takeout orders available too. Order by November 20.
Morton’s The Steakhouse: Thanksgiving Day 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
New South Kitchen & Bar: Traditional Thanksgiving buffet 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Palm Restaurant: Thanksgiving feast 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Shoney’s: Southern-style buffet meal, including turkey, mashed potatoes, ham, and much more. All buffet diners get a free slice of pumpkin pie. Kids 4 and under eat free.
Stoke: Thanksgiving feast, served three times: 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. Reservations strongly recommended.
Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Prix fixe menu 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. $39.
Upstream: Thanksgiving buffet. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $39.95/adults. $19.95/kids 12 and under.
Comments