An official (and a very unofficial) list of this year’s top toys for the holidays

I remember getting the JC Penney holiday catalog each year just after Thanksgiving and sitting down with a permanent marker to check off what toys I wanted for Christmas each year. It was pretty much everything on every page. Fast forward 30 years, and I still love checking out the cool gadgets, interactive toys and wild creations on the shelves in toy stores.
Each season, Learning Express Toys names a selection of products as the Holiday Top Toys for 2016. Here’s what they had to say:
Munch Mitt Teether Ages 3 months +, $19.99
Pewi Elite Ybike Ages 9 months +, $59.99
SpinAgain Ages 12 months +, $29.99
Gigantic Step & Play Piano Ages 3 +, specially priced at $49.99
Boogie Board Starting at ages 3 +, starting at $24.99
Spirograph Starting at ages 3 +, starting at $14.99
Magformers Magnetic Building Sets Ages 3 +, starting at $24.99
Blankie Tails 4 +, $34.99
3Doodler Start Essentials Pen Set Ages 6 +, $59.99
SLAPZI Game Ages 6+, $19.99
Slimeball Dodgetag Ages 6 +, starting at $14.99
Happy Salmon Game Ages 6 +, $14.99
Spinballs LED Poi Ages 6 +, 24.99
iMagic Box of Tricks Ages 8 +, $39.99
Mindfulness Coloring Books Ages 12 +, $9.95 each
Wondering how this list stacked up in real life, I took my 9-year-old son to Toys & Co. in Cotswold to see what his top picks for the season are. Here’s his report:
Box & Balls Ages 5 +, $32.95
Bloxels Ages 8 +, $44.95
Pass Back Football Ages 13 +, $31.95
