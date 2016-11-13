Moms

November 13, 2016 2:40 PM

An official (and a very unofficial) list of this year’s top toys for the holidays

MomsCharlotte

Written by moms in Charlotte for moms in Charlotte

I remember getting the JC Penney holiday catalog each year just after Thanksgiving and sitting down with a permanent marker to check off what toys I wanted for Christmas each year. It was pretty much everything on every page. Fast forward 30 years, and I still love checking out the cool gadgets, interactive toys and wild creations on the shelves in toy stores.

Each season, Learning Express Toys names a selection of products as the Holiday Top Toys for 2016. Here’s what they had to say:

Munch Mitt Teether Ages 3 months +, $19.99

Pewi Elite Ybike Ages 9 months +, $59.99

SpinAgain Ages 12 months +, $29.99

Gigantic Step & Play Piano Ages 3 +, specially priced at $49.99

Boogie Board Starting at ages 3 +, starting at $24.99

Spirograph Starting at ages 3 +, starting at $14.99

Magformers Magnetic Building Sets Ages 3 +, starting at $24.99

Blankie Tails 4 +, $34.99

3Doodler Start Essentials Pen Set Ages 6 +, $59.99

SLAPZI Game Ages 6+, $19.99

Slimeball Dodgetag Ages 6 +, starting at $14.99

Happy Salmon Game Ages 6 +, $14.99

Spinballs LED Poi Ages 6 +, 24.99

iMagic Box of Tricks Ages 8 +, $39.99

Mindfulness Coloring Books Ages 12 +, $9.95 each

Wondering how this list stacked up in real life, I took my 9-year-old son to Toys & Co. in Cotswold to see what his top picks for the season are. Here’s his report:

Box & Balls Ages 5 +, $32.95

Bloxels Ages 8 +, $44.95

Pass Back Football Ages 13 +, $31.95

Related content

Moms

Comments

Videos

Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

View more video

Entertainment Videos